Monster Hunter World Sales Keep Increasing

Monster Hunter World ships 7.5 million units.

It’s now official that CAPCOM’s Monster Hunter World is an incredibly successful modern title. We told you about three weeks ago that this title managed to sell six million units relatively quickly after its debut. Now, a recent press release has revealed that Monster Hunter World has sold 7.5 million units thus becoming CAPCOM’s best-selling game. Moreover, we now know that cumulative franchise sales have surpassed 48 million units. The results are particularly impressive since the game is only available on consoles right now. There is a PC version in the works that will come out in Fall, however.

Still no Nintendo Switch port.

Many people have asked CAPCOM to put in the time to develop a Nintendo Switch version of the game. One of those people is Iron Galaxy’s CEO Adam Boyes, who asked CAPCOM point blank for a chance to do it. The original Monster Hunter game came out in 2004 for PlayStation 2. That title was eventually remade and expanded into Monster Hunter G, which was initially released in Japan. European and North American fans were able to enjoy the game as Monster Hunter Freedom on PlayStation Portable.

Clearly, the franchise has evolved quite a bit over the years, and it’s great to see that gamers are still buying these games and supporting its developers.

