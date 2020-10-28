Montech Launches its ‘Century’ Power Supplies

Gaming Case, Power, and Cooling brand Montech has officially released the 550 W 650 W and 850 W Century 80 Plus Gold Full Modular PSU. Adding on to Montech’s existing 80 Plus Gold PSU line up, the Century brings Full Modular cables as well as premium grade components not regularly found in its price range! The Century features Full-Bridge LLC Resonant Converter and DC to DC architecture together with 100% full Japanese Capacitors, FDB 120 mm cooling fan, and 5-year international warranty makes it one of the best 80 Plus Gold PSU solutions on the market!

The Century line of PSU’s all feature Full-Bridge LLC Resonant Converter and DC to DC technology along with premium end components. This allows the Century to deliver exceptional conversion efficiency, steady voltage output, enhanced component lifespan, and stability. The Century also uses 100% full Japanese Industrial Grade 105°C/221°F Capacitors. The capacitors are not only extra durable but also provides an extra edge in performance to achieve both tight voltage and low ripple noise.

Montech Century Line Power Supplies

The Century series utilizes a 120 mm Fan with Fluid Dynamic Bearing, this lowers the wear and tear on the bearing for extra fan lifespan. Less friction on the bearing oil seal also means lower vibration, noise and heat compared to other bearing solutions on the market. The cable system of the Century series is also fully modular, making installation and cable management extra simplified. With a wide range of connector heads and cables to choose from the Century is made with DIY users in mind.

Where Can I Learn More?

With the use of durable premium components, Montech is offering a 5-year warranty on the Century series. So no matter if it’s a gaming or work PC, feel confident that the Montech Century has you covered. – In announcing the launch of this new power supply series, Montech has confirmed the following MSRP’s:

550w – $79.99

650w – $89.99

850w – $99.99

For more information, you can check out the official Montech product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments