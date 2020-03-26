Montech Launches its New High-Performance Air X ARGB Case

Montech, an enthusiast Gaming PC Case, Power and Cooling solutions brand based in Taiwan introduces the new Air X ARGB Compact ATX PC Case from their best selling Air series. The Air X ARGB features a full metallic Diamond Mesh front air intake for maximum air intake, and a full 6 port ARGB fan controller!

The ARGB fan controller uses 4 Pin fan connectors and 3 Pin ARGB lighting control, instead of the near-obsolete Molex connectors found on other cases. Right out of the box the ARGB fan controller with two 200 mm ARGB front fans and one 120 mm ARGB fan, delivering both maximum air intake area for incredible cooling performance and the aesthetics to match. Coming in two colors – black and white, the Air X ARGB also features a full glass side panel, full support for 240/280/360 mm liquid cooling making it one of the best options for its price point!

Montech Air X ARGB PC Chassis

The Air X ARGB features a total of three ARGB fans that can be fully customized and controlled by ARGB compatible mainboards (5 V 3 Pin). And in the case where no ARGB compatible board is present the Air X ARGB comes with it’s very own ARGB Fan Controller. Compared to other cases which normally only packs a Molex based standard fan controller, the Air X ARGB Fan Controller follows modern PC component design and features the higher-end 4 Pin Fan Connector and 3 Pin ARGB Connector. The ARGB Fan Controller is capable of controlling a total of 6 sets of ARGB Fans, or 6 (5 V 3Pin) ARGB devices and 6 4 pin case fans. All three of the included ARGB fans (2x 200 mm and 1x 120 mm) come pre-connected to the ARGB Fan Controller, easily controlled by the front panel lighting control button.

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

How Much Does it Cost?

With an MSRP in the region of $70 (with the white version being ever so slightly more expensive) this chassis certainly looks more than decent for the money. Admittedly, while Montech isn’t exactly one of the best-known brands if you were looking for a new PC case that offers functionality and something a little different, this is well worth some consideration!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!