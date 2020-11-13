Montech Unleash New Sky Series PC Cases

I must admit, that Montech isn’t a name I know too well. The Taiwanese brand has only been around 4 years now but hails from TELON Technology, who’ve been at this for over 30 years. That being said, their new Sky Series PC Cases look like they’re ready to take on the best of the best in the current market.

There’s a clear focus on style here, with crisp lines and a hint of RGB on the front panel too. However, the biggest focus is certainly airflow, with the entire front panel being made up from a durable mesh design. This should ensure good passive airflow, but a lot more with any fans or radiators installed.

The SKY ONE is the first in the series, so no doubt, SKY TWO or something similarly named will follow soon enough. It’s packed full of features too, such as USB Type-C, a GPU holder, Cable Management Bar, a PSU shroud, dual 360mm radiator mounts, a tempered glass side panel and much more.

What Montech Had to Say

“Taking front stage at the front of the case the SKY ONE incorporates Montech’s unique “Air Performance Fine Mesh” design front panel. This mesh not only allows maximum airflow through the entire front panel, but also effectively prevents dust from entering. When cleaning is needed just pop off the front mesh for easy cleaning. Three front USB ports including a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, which can achieve high-speed and full charging power for Type-C peripherals and devices.” – Montech

Front Panel ARGB And Connection Link System

The SKY ONE’s ARGB Lighting Strip is mounted onto the front panel but uses contact-based Connection Link for ARGB signals back to the case. So when removing the front panel the ARGB Lighting Strip automatically disconnects and turns off. There are no additional wires connecting the front panel and case, the whole process is hassle-free! The ARGB Lighting Strips are also compatible with all major mainboard ARGB ports and software but can also be controlled by the included internal ARGB controller. What’s more? You can connect and synchronize both the ARGB Lighting Strips and the included back ARGB PWM Case Fan. Have it all synced together to form your own ARGB lighting spectacle.

Premium FDB Cooling Fans and Support for Dual Radiators

For liquid cooling enthusiasts, the SKY ONE supports a total of two 240 mm radiators one at the front one on the top, or a high-end 360 mm radiator at the front plus a 240 mm on top for unmatched extreme liquid cooling performance. Also, both pre-installed front and back fans utilize FDB and PWM systems for the best performance and endurance.

Cable Management Shroud, Enhanced Glass Panel and GPU Card Holder all Included

The cable management bar brings a clean and unique view to the case, also it provides easier cable routing. Furthermore, the GPU Card Holder supports your GPU Card with more stability and prevents card slag. Vertical GPU Card Slot is also supported Also, unlike traditional glass side panels that need to drill holes into the four corners of the panel, the Air X ARGB uses a pull out glass panel that eliminates the need for mounting holes. Without drilling holes and with a metallic frame for the glass panel, allow it to both maintain structural strength and improves safety for the Air X ARGB’s glass panel.

Price and Availability

It’ll be available from the 15th of November, priced at just $89.99 in the US for the Black model and $93.99 for the White model. Which I think is pretty reasonable looking at the design and features. We’ll update you as soon as we have an international release date.