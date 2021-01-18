More Hope for a Final Fantasy VII Remake PC & PS5 Release

A new rumour has surfaced about the upcoming PC version of the Final Fantasy VII remake. I say rumour, but Square Enix has dropped so much blatant evidence of the PC versions existence, that it’s just a matter of time now. The new “leak” comes from Resetera’s member KatharsisT, who’s had a good track record of leaks in the past.

“I just know that SE plan to announce the PS5 version along the PC one this year.” – KatharsisT

The information does match our expectations. Of course, we remember that in 2019 Square Enix hinted the PlayStation 4 version was merely a timed exclusive. Personally, I’ve heard this ends in March, but it’s all just hushed rumours.

Fantasy VII Remake PC & PS5 Release

Of course, the best clues are from Square Enix themselves, since they hilariously released an official trailer that said “PC gameplay Footage” on the bottom, only to pull the video later and pretend it never happened… doh!

Then the code for the games demo referenced higher resolutions, AMD and Nvidia hardware and more. Plus, Square Enix has ported other modern Final Fantasy releases to both Xbox and PC, so really, it’s more just a matter of when not if.