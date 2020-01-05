Mortal Kombat Anthology Remake is Out and Free to Download

There are a small, but dedicated, number of people out there who want to provide us with the most authentic retro arcade feeling that the original Mortal Kombat games (and their home console ports) provided. You know, just in case the more modern iterations are not exactly doing it for you.

Well, in announcing the release of the latest project, Mortal Kombat Anthology (featuring over 100 of the game’s characters) is available to download and play, right now, for free!

Mortal Kombat Anthology

As you can see in the video above, the work and detail that has gone into this is truly remarkable. You practically have every major Mortal Kombat character you could want. All with their respective move-sets and finishers to give you the retro Mortal Kombat experience.

Better still… it’s free!

Where Can I Get My Copy?

As this is essentially a MUGEN MK game, the good news (presuming you’re familiar with that range) is that this is available to download and play, for free, right now!

So, where do you get your copy? Well, you should find the download link here! – I have already downloaded and played it so I can (at least on the surface) confirm that the download is safe, gremlin free and worked perfectly for me!

If you were, therefore, struggling to find something to occupy your Sunday afternoon, this seems like a perfect gift!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Mortal Kombat? Do you prefer the newer or older versions of the game? – Let us know in the comments!