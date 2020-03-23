Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition is Given a Fatality on Steam

When Warner Bros decided to re-boot the Mortal Kombat franchise back in 2011, we got what I consider to be the best modern iteration of the game. It’s not that I disliked 10 or 11, but I think that the original re-boot was the one that best tapped into the original franchise.

If you don’t already have it in your Steam library, however, then I have some bad news for you! In a report via DSOGaming, Warner Bros has not only taken it down for sale on the platform, but they’ve also shut down all of the online servers.

Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition is Dead?

In an official statement, Warner Brothers have said:

“Due to changes with our network, access to online multiplayer features for Mortal Kombat (2011) on PlayStation 3 will no longer be available. Offline game modes, including the Story mode, will still be accessible. PLAYSTATION 3, XBOX 360, STEAM PLAYERS:

The Message of the Day feature for Mortal Kombat (2011) on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Steam will no longer be available due to these network changes.”

Why Have They Done This?

Well, firstly, it’s hard to ignore that the game is approaching its 10th-birthday. As such, the servers shutting down did always seem increasingly likely. That doesn’t, however, entirely explain why they also removed it for sale on Steam.

The best theory (at the time of writing) is that it may be something to do with Freddy Krueger. For those of you unaware, he was a DLC character that was made fully-available within the ‘Komplete Edition’. So, what’s the problem here? Well, following the Freddy Krueger rights recently reverting back to its creator, Warner Bros may not be legally able to sell it with him included anymore.

With it already gone on Steam, however, if you do want to grab your copy, you’re going to need to do your legwork now and quickly! Third-party sellers are already on the verge of running out of codes!

