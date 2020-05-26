Mortal Kombat Creator Says the PS5’s SSD Shouldn’t Be Underestimated!

Back in March, Sony finally confirmed what the full specifications for its PS5 console would be, and, on the whole, they sounded rather tasty. One of the most notable ‘transitions’, however, undoubtedly had to be the switch from a standard HDD to the much faster SSD platform.

Just how much better would this make gaming though? Well, in a report via TechSpot, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has effectively said that this new storage type on consoles will be a game-changer and, as such, shouldn’t be underestimated!

Ed Boon Talks About PS5 SSD Capabilities

Speaking in an interview, Ed Boon has said that while he expects the console to bring a number of graphical and performance upgrades, chief among these is going to be the additional load time speed boosts brought by the inclusion of solid state drives.

“I think people are underestimating the impact that the almost zero load time is going to have. It’s suddenly going to open doors that weren’t considered possible before. I think we haven’t even scratched the surface of what will eventually be done with those systems. To me, the graphics are a given. Okay, the graphics are going to be better. But, this new way of handling memory and loading, and stuff like that, is going to be huge.”

What Do We Think?

With both the PS5 and Xbox Series X set to include SSD’s (believed to be around 1TB capacity) anyone who owns a PC with this storage technology will be well aware just what a big difference it can make. Even in matters such as the operating system where boot times can drop from 30-60 seconds to less than 15.

As such, we agree with Ed Boon, this is probably going to be the single biggest improvements seen in the systems. Now all we need is a confirmed release date!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!