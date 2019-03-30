Mothers Day Gift Guide – Tech Edition

Mothers Day Gift Guide

If you’re in the UK, like me, then you’ll likely know it’s mothers day on March 31st, better known as TOMORROW! Of course, if you’re in the US, then you’ve got quite a bit of time to do your shopping as it’s not until May 12th. However, which ever country you’re in, hopefully we can help you along the way with a few suggestions for the tech loving mother in your life.

100% Water Proof Speaker

A simple device, and while not the most powerful speaker in the world, it fits a good purpose. Place it in the bathroom or shower, or chuck it out in the garden with you on a warm day. For streaming the radio, listening to audio books, or just having some quiet relaxing music in general, it’s more than up to the job. It’s just £29.99 in the UK or $29.99 in the US.

Bluetooth Headphones

For going out for a walk, jog, or a trip to the gym, a set of Bluetooth headphones goes a long way. We couldn’t find the same set on both US and UK Amazon, but hopefully, these will point you in the direction. £15.29 in the UK or these ones for $25.99 in the US.

Alexa

Take your first dive into smart home technology with a 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot. These are brilliant for listening to music, playing the radio, audio books, building shopping lists, reminders, cooking timers and more. They’re just £49.99 in the UK and $49.99 in the US.

Smart Plugs

Another addition to the smart home gear would be some smart plugs. Set automatic timers on your lamps or other electrical devices, or turn them off by name. Personally, I have them on my bedroom lamps, and they turn on just before my alarm goes off. Very handy, and not too expensive at £24.99 in the UK or $33.99 in the US.

Kindle

Love reading? Then you’ll love the latest Kindle. Perfect for reading at home or when you travel. They’re lightweight, easy to read, and can store thousands of books with ease. Plus, the new one with a built-in light is just £69.99 up to £149.99 for the Paper White model in the UK and up to $149.99 in the US.

Tablet Stand

There’s a plethora of these on the market. However, a movable wall mount or cupboard mounted tablet is a great tool to have. Put something like this in the kitchen, and it’s ideal for reading recipes and more while you’re cooking. Prices range from £15 and up in the UK and $15 and up in the US.

Something For The Gaming Mother

Tired of your mum playing PC games at sub 60 FPS? Why not treat her to a new GTX 1660 graphics card, or something similar? At around $220 and up in the US, or £209 and up in the UK, it’s a big upgrade to that family computer from a few years ago. OK, bit of a STRETCH for Mothers Day, but this is eTeknix, not a daily news paper.

Your Ideas

Got any better ideas? Let us and our readers know in the comments below. Who knows, perhaps you’ll save someone who’s really struggling to come up with an idea!