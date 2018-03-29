MotoGP 18 to Come out in June This Year

MotoGP is moving forward.

This year, it looks like we’ll be able to get our hands on a brand new MotoGP game. MotoGP 18 will come out on June 7, and it will likely be the best one yet. That’s because it will allow gamers once more to take part in the world’s most appreciated motorcycle racing show. The game will include real content from the 2018 MotoGP season, as well as cutting-edge features. These aim to improve realism and immersion, which is always welcomed. The announcement for the game’s launch comes from Milestone and Dorna Sports.

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director at Dorna Sports, had a few words to say:

“We are extremely proud to announce Milestone’s new MotoGP18, not only because of the incredible features and improvements brought by the new unreal engine but also because it will take gamers to the next exciting phase of the eSport Championship. Its debut in 2017 proved to be a resounding success and has set the foundations for a future packed with exciting developments and opportunities for all competitive gaming MotoGP fans!”

Main features of MotoGP 18.

If you are looking forward to this new racing game, you’ll want to learn about its key features. Below you will find a comprehensive list.

The official 2018 MotoGP™ season. All riders, official rosters from MotoGP™, Moto2™, Moto3™ and Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup and all 19 official tracks, including the new Buriram International Circuit in Thailand;

Faithful reproduction of riders, tracks, and bikes, thanks to the Drone Scanning system. This ensures 1:1 recreation of all the track details, and the 3D scanning technology, to include real MotoGP™ riders’ faces in the game;

Exclusive improved features to make the game experience as immersive as ever. New cutscenes, the spectator mode, and brand new interactive tutorials;

Enhanced AI, Bike Physics, and Collision System, with the introduction of riding aids to offer a more enjoyable simulation at every level;

New scalable damage system and tire management system;

A compelling career mode to climb the ladder from Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup to MotoGP™ class. Including an innovative bike development setup, to significantly increase the bikes’ performance.

It looks like Milestone also released a series of screenshots accompanied by a new trailer, which you can view below. What do you think about the new MotoGP so far?