Mountain.GG – Big Things are Coming in Mechanical Keyboards

Mechanical keyboards are, without a doubt, a solid option for those who taking gaming seriously or those at work who want a faster, more responsive, keystroke. While consumers currently have a number of brands and designs to choose from, it seems that a new contender is planning to enter the scene in a big way. Namely, Mountain!

Mountain.GG

Mountain is a relative new-comer to the PC peripheral market, but that doesn’t mean that they’re coming empty-handed. Promising new and innovative designs, they plan to release new mechanics keyboard products that can provide users with a more bespoke feel. Suiting your needs! Regardless of whether you use it for work or play!

What Does Mountain.GG Have to Say?

“Mountain, a Germany-based startup creating premium gaming peripherals, is launching a Kickstarter campaign for their first mechanical gaming keyboard in early March. Mountain is a gaming and lifestyle brand. And was founded in 2018 by a group of forward-thinking industry professionals who got together to design a one-of-a-kind mechanical keyboard. Their design philosophy is built on four pillars – Innovation, Performance, Modularity, Aesthetics. Mountain believes that there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to choosing the ultimate gaming device. Unparalleled levels of customization ensure that both minimalists and feature enthusiasts will find what suits them. Countless hours of research and carefully selected materials ensure that the highly modular design will not budge in the heat of battle. Leveraging a unique feature set, unmatched modularity, and unrivaled experience. The keyboard is set to disrupt both the gaming and enthusiast market.”

Where Can I Learn More?

At the moment, Mountain is simply teasing us with what they have in store for the market. For more information, however, you can sign up at their official website via the link here!

While we don’t know much at the moment, with their Kickstarter expected to launch this March, mechanical keyboards could be set to get a whole lot more exciting!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new keyboard? If so, do you tend to choose mechanics designs? – Let us know in the comments!