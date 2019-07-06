Mozilla Teases a Subscription-Based Ad-Blocking Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

While its popularity has waned a little in recent years, Mozilla Firefox still remains a highly popular alternative to Google Chrome thanks to it’s far lower RAM intensive operation. It seems, however, that the foxy browser may be planning to release a brand new version for users to consider.

In a report via The Verge, Mozilla may be planning to release a subscription-based version of the browser which will include a comprehensive and fair ad-blocking service.

How Will It Work?

I would freely admit that browsing the internet these days can be a minefield of adverts, pop-ups and other things interfering with the simple wish to check websites. The new proposed system would therefore offer users the opportunity to block all adverts. With a $4.99 payment, however, websites and advertising partners who agreed to participate in blocking their adverts would receive a portion of your subscription.

In other words, everyone gets what they want.

What Do We Think?

It’s a novel concept for sure. Many people do, however, already employ ad-blockers which generally cost nothing and solve the problem 99% of the time. As such, the chances that enough people would choose to pay for a more ethical version seems unlikely.

Then again, as above, some adverts are more than a little pervasive and clever in how they get their way onto your screen. A more thorough option may be welcome to many. We’ll just have to wait and see if Mozilla goes ahead with this or not.

What do you think? Would you pay for this service? Do you think it can work? – Let us know in the comments!