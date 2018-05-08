MSI Adds 31.5″ AG32CQ to Optix Gaming Monitor Lineup

New WQHD Curved FreeSync Display from MSI

MSI has just put up a product page for a new addition to their Optix gaming monitor lineup. This Optix AG32CQ is a 31.5” LED backlit 1800R curved panel capable of up to 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution. As far as gaming credentials go, it has 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh and is AMD FreeSync compatible.

The monitor’s WQHD is the perfect size for gamers who find 4K UHD to be too big. Moreover, it is also ideal for users who would rather put in money on a good monitor than spend money on a new GPU. Especially with the state of GPU pricing currently. After all, even a GTX 1080 finds it hard to drive 4K UHD gaming smoothly at 60fps.

The MSI AG32CQ also boasts a wide color gamut, with 85% NTSC and 110% sRGB coverage. In combination with low blue light and anti-flicker technology, the AG32CQ capable for gaming as well as day-to-day use.

What Connector Inputs are Available on the MSI AG32CQ?

The 28.4″ x 20.1″ x 8.2″ monitor has a single HDMI 2.0, one DVI port, and one DisplayPort 1.2 available at the rear. Users have to use the DP 1.2 to get a true 144Hz WQHD experience. The HDMI 2.0 port is only capable of up to 120Hz.

The monitor’s built-in stand is also adjustable, providing -5 degrees to +15 degrees of tilt. In combination with the 178 degree viewing angle and the curved display, the MSI AG32CQ ensures immersion remains comfortable.

How Much is the MSI AG32CQ?

There are no price listings for the US yet. However, Australian stores have begun listing it for $759 AUD while EU listings show it at a pricier €599.