MSI Announce Modern 14 Bluestone Creator Notebooks

MSI’s prominent Modern series laptops, made for creators and modernists, is now releasing its latest stunner, the light yet powerful new Modern 14 with unique contemporary and vivacious color combinations. As the name suggests, it takes the voguish Modern Series to the new level, boasting a bolder design, Onyx Black, and Bluestone chassis selections. Driven by latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics. It is also available with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor, which is the best for cultivating your creative mind and creating wonderful moments that blossom in daily life.

MSI Modern 14 Bluestone Creator Notebooks

The new Modern 14 is the craftsmanship creation, the Onyx Black and Bluestone color tones focusing on subtle gradations of hue, tone, and haze. It prettifies a personality to your modern lifestyle, featuring a bold new lightweight design with unique color combinations, two choices of textured finishes to express your youth power, and a breezy personality. Modern 14 carefully balances the subdued bluestone color and subtle tones without ostentatious luster. It looks like a chic velvet sleeve, but once you touch the texture of the case, you will be amazed by the sandblasted aluminium premium tactile impression.

Modern 14 Bluestone can be the best accessory for trendsetters to fit into your livelier stylish lifestyle. As the color implies, blue symbolizes boundless freedom, infinite creativity, and reliability. It allows you to visually pop out from the crowd, think out of the box, and express your vivid imagination. Those in favor of blue mostly are the ones with ideas and in the pursuit of perfection. The vivid Bluestone can empower people and evoke a brighter emotion, while the Onyx Black version provides a sharper and more confident look. Now color your style and show off your diversity.

Work and entertainment become more flexible and blend with our personal time, MSI understands how busy modern life can be. The stylish one needs a versatile device that can integrate seamlessly into their everyday lifestyle. In addition to its chic design, MSI Modern 14 is also a perfect blend of elegance and performance and provides a smoother workflow to save you precious time.

Performance!

Powered by the brand new 10th Gen Intel i7 processor, Modern 14 delivers up to 10% better CPU computing performance than previous processors, especially during multi-threaded processing. Case in points, importing raw photos in Lightroom can be boosted by up to 18 % with Modern 14.

Modern 14 also comes in another version driven by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series, the mobile processors offer the most cores available for ultrathin laptops, with the performance for better efficiency.

Equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics, Modern 14 surely can accelerate your efficiency for work. Now, you can expect up to 2.5X faster performance over the latest and best-integrated graphics for faster photo editing, video editing, and entertainment.

Modern 14 fulfills your diverse portability needs with only 1.3 kg weight. The 10-hour runtime offers undisturbed on-the-go usage. It comes with a new compact adapter which is 38% lighter and 19% smaller than average adaptors for the ultimate portability.

Specifications

Ergonomics!

Modern 14 is developed under a precise ergonomic user-friendly design, including the 5-degree elevated keyboard for the best typing experience and audio quality. The 14-inch panel comes with an optional 100% sRGB with a minimum bezel and a 180-degree flip to share screen to quickly share your amazing ideas. The MSI Modern 14 also features Nahimic sound sharing function, which allows you to share the audio via 2 Bluetooth headphones simultaneously.

The MSI Modern 14 helps users stay organized, multitasking while being creative, and capture ideas effortlessly, allowing users to spend time on what matters most to them. Now seize your wonderful moments and dare to dream big, showing your true color with Modern 14.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official MSI website via the link here!

