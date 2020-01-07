MSI Announce the MAG X570 TOMAHAWK & Creator TRX40

MSI is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most trusted names in PC component designs. Since the launch of the 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen and Threadripper processors, however, you may be looking to make the upgrade and, as such, might need a new home for your processor.

Well, in announcing two brand new motherboard designs, MSI certainly has you covered!

MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI

“The All new MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard continues the military concept and adds black elements for the heatsinks, demonstrating stronger, tougher and heavier design. For the high-end 3rd Gen Ryzen™ desktop processors, the enhanced thermal solution and Digital PWM IC design with MSI exclusive Core Boost Technology are elaborately built. FrozrHeatsink Design integrates with the heatsinks and a double ball bearings patented fan. And Extended Heatsink design enlarges the surface of heat dissipation to provide better temperature improvement. First introduced 2.5G Gaming LAN and the latest Wi-Fi 6 solution ensure high-bandwidth and low-latency for gamers and incredible data transfer speed faster than ever before. PCIe 4.0 technology is a must, including 2x Lightning Gen 4 M.2 with 2x M.2 Shield Frozr to support up to 64 GB/s bandwidth and faster transfer speed. Both front and rear type-C connectors are ready for the latest USB Type-C devices. MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI will go public for gamers to conquer the battlefield in this quarter. For content creators, the new AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ desktop processors perform incredibly well to meet the most demanding requirements. Even better, the most high-end AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3990X processor with 64 cores will arrive soon in 2020. To satisfy everything creators need.”

MSI Creator TRX40

The MSI Creator TRX40 motherboard is perfectly matched with such monster CPU in every aspect. Built with an aggressive VRM design, 16 phases 70A digital power and 3 SOC power phases guarantees stable power delivery while heavy loading processes. Besides, total thermal solution including aluminum cover and enlarged heatsinks, Extended Heat-Pipe, stacked fin array, FrozrHeatsink Design and M.2 Shield Frozr. All ensure maximum heat dissipation effect for both CPU and M.2 devices. Several features specifically for creators also improve working efficiency and increase productivity. Creator Center provides optimized system modes and resources for a wide range of scenarios and needs, 10G Super LAN and Lightning USB 20G offer fastest data transfer speeds. For those who focus on professional and office use, TRX40 PRO 10G and TRX40 PRO WIFI motherboards allow users to have more efficient workflows. With adequate design including 12+3 digital power phases, MSI extended PWM heatsink, heat-pipe, Frozrheatsink and other features such as Lightning Gen 4 M.2 slots both with M.2 Shield Frozrheatsinks for better thermal solution and maximum performance. Based on different use, the 10G LAN and WiFi network solution are selectable.

What Do We Think?

Sadly, at the time of writing, we don’t have any specific images of the new Tomahawk motherboard. We have, however, contacted MSI and will look to update this with more higher-quality images if they become available.

With the launch of these two new motherboard designs, however, this now brings the entire MSI range of current-gen designs to the following:

X570 Motherboards

MEG X570 GODLIKE

MEG X570 ACE

X570 UNIFY

MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI

MPG X570 GAMING EDGE WIFI

X570 GAMING PLUS

X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI

PRESTIGE X570 CREATION

X570-A PRO

TRX40 Motherboards

TRX40-A PRO

Creator TRX40

TRX40 PRO 10G

TRX40 PRO WIFI

For more information on these motherboards, you can check out the official MSI website via the link here!