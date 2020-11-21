MSI Announces its Early Black Friday Deals!

Although Black Friday doesn’t officially start until November 27th, it’s not exactly surprising that many retailers and manufacturers have been rather keen to get into the spirit a little ahead of schedule. As such, with MSI formally announcing the launch of its early deals, if you’re in the market for a PC hardware bargain, there’s definitely more than a few things available to help tempt that cash out of your wallet!

MSI Early Black Friday Sale!

With many various products available in the sale, we’re going to do some of the leg work for you by picking out some of the best deals on offer. So if your bank balance is looking a little unhealthy at the moment, you might want to look away as some of these discounts are (possibly) just too good to ignore!

MSI OPTIX MAG322CQR

31.5″ Display

VA Panel

WQHD 2560×1440 Resolution

1ms Response Time

165Hz Refresh Rate

1500R Curvature

HDMI/DisplayPort/USB Connectivity

Headphone Socket

100x100mm VESA Mountable

16:9 Aspect Ratio

300 cd/m² Brightness

3000:1 Contrast Ratio

PRICE

Available now for £398.99 – Click here for more information!

Motherboards!

In the market for a new motherboard to go with your AMD Ryzen 5000? What about Intel’s 10th-gen Processors? Then with MSI being one of the best manufacturers around, you’re undoubtedly going to want to check these deals out!

AIO Liquid Cooling

Looking for some improved cooling performance from your processor? – Then grabbing one of these bargain AIO liquid coolers would undoubtedly be a great choice for low temperatures and even lower acoustic output!

Where Can I Learn More?

MSI has lots more on offer in its early Black Friday sale with, of course, a lot more to come on November 27th. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? What’s the best early Black Friday deal you’ve found so far? – Let us know in the comments!