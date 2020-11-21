MSI Announces its Early Black Friday Deals!
Mike Sanders / 18 mins ago
Although Black Friday doesn’t officially start until November 27th, it’s not exactly surprising that many retailers and manufacturers have been rather keen to get into the spirit a little ahead of schedule. As such, with MSI formally announcing the launch of its early deals, if you’re in the market for a PC hardware bargain, there’s definitely more than a few things available to help tempt that cash out of your wallet!
MSI Early Black Friday Sale!
With many various products available in the sale, we’re going to do some of the leg work for you by picking out some of the best deals on offer. So if your bank balance is looking a little unhealthy at the moment, you might want to look away as some of these discounts are (possibly) just too good to ignore!
MSI OPTIX MAG322CQR
- 31.5″ Display
- VA Panel
- WQHD 2560×1440 Resolution
- 1ms Response Time
- 165Hz Refresh Rate
- 1500R Curvature
- HDMI/DisplayPort/USB Connectivity
- Headphone Socket
- 100x100mm VESA Mountable
- 16:9 Aspect Ratio
- 300 cd/m² Brightness
- 3000:1 Contrast Ratio
- 9S6-3DA75A-012
PRICE
Available now for £398.99 – Click here for more information!
Motherboards!
In the market for a new motherboard to go with your AMD Ryzen 5000? What about Intel’s 10th-gen Processors? Then with MSI being one of the best manufacturers around, you’re undoubtedly going to want to check these deals out!
- MSI AMD B550 MAG MORTAR – £119.99 – Click here for more information!
- MSI MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI – £189.99 – Click here for more information!
- MSI MEG Z490 ACE – £329.99 – Click here for more information!
AIO Liquid Cooling
Looking for some improved cooling performance from your processor? – Then grabbing one of these bargain AIO liquid coolers would undoubtedly be a great choice for low temperatures and even lower acoustic output!
- MSI MAG 240mm CoreLiquid 240R ARGB – £99.98 – Click here for more information!
- MSI MAG CORELIQUID 360R – £149.99 – Click here for more information!
Where Can I Learn More?
MSI has lots more on offer in its early Black Friday sale with, of course, a lot more to come on November 27th. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this, you can check out their official website via the link here!
What do you think? What’s the best early Black Friday deal you’ve found so far? – Let us know in the comments!