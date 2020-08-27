MSI Announces PRO 22XT 10M & MP241 All-in-One Desktop PCs

Without question, MSI is not only one of the market leaders in the gaming hardware industry but also an innovative pioneer of technology. MSI always showcases cutting edge technology that surprises the world. As the world tends to be unpredictable, MSI keeps on developing products with stylish, stable, and the best performance for all kinds of users. The MSI PRO Series All-in-One PC is made for both commercial and professional use. Crafted with reliable materials, and optimized with the exclusive applicability for any situation, it is built to deliver a clear visual and user experience.

PRO 22XT 10M is the all-in-one PC that can change your living style in many ways. With an IPS panel and a Full HD resolution at 1080p, the PRO 22XT 10M lets you view whatever you want, however you want. With the IPS grade panel, it instantly optimizes the screen colors and brightness to ensure that you enjoy every detail at its best while working. The wide viewing angle of the IPS panel ensures you receive the correct information no matter which angle you are viewing from, making it an advantage when discussing with a group of people.

MSI PRO 22XT 10M & MP241 All-in-One Desktop PCs

PRO 22XT 10M is designed as a convenient and upgradable All-in-One PC with 10 point touch, HDD Rapid Upgrade, 5-way navigator OSD control, and VESA mount design. Thanks to the features above, PRO 22XT 10M can not only improve your work efficiency but also be suitable for a variety of situations.

A full 10-point finger touch screen offers a sensitive and smooth experience for users to enjoy the fastest response with the touch of the fingertip. HDD Rapid Upgrade design allows user to upgrade or exchange the full storage efficiently even in a busy period. Another convenient design is the VESA mount for users to hang the PRO 22XT 10M up wherever they want. These features fully support the users and help them make the best use of their time.

Expand the value with MP241

Need more work done? Too much information to look at? No need to worry. If the display of PRO 22XT 10M is not enough for you, you can add an extra MP241 with HDMI port to see more and help you multitask effectively at work or during meetings. The MP241 is a professional monitor with 23.8″ IPS panel that features anti-glare design which is suitable for long-hour working and can reduce your eye strain while working. Furthermore, MP241 is also VESA mountable so users can mount PRO 22XT 10M and MP241 on the wall at the same time. All in all, users can maximize the effectiveness of work and have a pleasant working space. No matter if you are in the office, at home, or outside, all you need is a PRO 22XT 10M and an MP241.

