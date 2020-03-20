MSI Announces ‘Steam up, Gear up’ Promotion with SCAN

MSI has teamed up with SCAN to bring you an exciting new deal if you’re looking for a new chassis. Tell SCAN about your experience with either the Vampiric or Forge series of cases from MSI after purchase, and you will be able to redeem £15 worth of Steam voucher to use towards any game you wish!

Prices start at just £44.99 for the Vampiric 010M, it should be noted though that this promotion is limited and exclusive to SCAN.

MSI Partner With SCAN for Steam Bonus!

The MAG series of cases from MSI is perfect for the gamer on a budget or the gamer who’s just getting started. This is where you’ll get the most bang for your buck!

MSI MAG FORGE SERIES

Designed especially for gamers who are just getting started on their first PC build, MSI’s Forge series is simple yet powerful. With a seamless, tool-free design, you can personalize your build without hassle. It comes with pre-installed fans and a tempered glass window so you can admire your handiwork!

MSI MAG VAMPIRIC SERIES

MSI’s Vampiric cases, inspired by the feel of gothic literature and architecture, are a flashy yet elegant base to start your PC. Able to support addressable RGB and a tasteful front design to show it off! The Vampiric’s design has optimal airflow that’s capable of providing your whole system with ventilation and a tempered glass side panel for easy access.

Where Can I Learn More!

For qualifying chassis purchases, you can check out the links here which will take you directly to SCAN’s website.

Alternatively, for more information on the promotion, you can check out MSI’s official website via the link here! – All in all, though, it’s a great bonus if you are looking for a new chassis!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new chassis? Do you like the sound of this deal? If so, which chassis design do you like the most? – Let us know in the comments!