MSI B360M Mortar Micro-ATX Motherboard Review

B360M Mortar

The more affordable Intel motherboards are here at last, with the release of H370 and the B360 series. While they don’t offer the overclocking features found on the more expensive Z370 series, they still pack a huge amount of features. For those running a non-overclocking Intel CPU, they could be the best value for money available to you right now.

The B360M comes equipped with a mATX form factor. However, it still packs in many of the features we’ve come to expect from the more expensive Z370 motherboards from MSI. This includes dual M.2 mounts with support for NVMe and Optane. You’ll find Tubo USB 2.1, DDR4 Boost, Gaming LAN, and premium audio hardware.

Features

Supports 8th Gen Intel® Core™ / Pentium® Gold /Celeron® processors for LGA 1151 socket

Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 2666 MHz

Twin Turbo M.2: With 2 x M.2 slots. Running at PCI-E Gen3 x4 maximizes performance for NVMe based SSDs

Intel Turbo USB 3.1 Gen2: Powered by Intel, ensure an uninterrupted connection with more stability and fastest USB speeds.

Extended Heatsink Design: MSI extended PWM and enhanced circuit design ensures even high-end processors to run in full speed.

Core Boost: With premium layout optimized power design to support more cores and provide better performance.

DDR4 Boost: Advanced technology to deliver pure data signals for the best gaming performance and stability.

GAMING LAN: Experience smooth online gaming experience by reducing CPU overhead and offer long-term network usage.

Audio Boost: Reward your ears with studio-grade sound quality for the most immersive audio experience

MULTI-GPU: With STEEL ARMOR PCI-E slot. Supports 2-Way AMD Crossfire™

EZ Debug LED: Easiest way to troubleshoot.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

