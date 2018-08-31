MSI B450M Mortar Micro-ATX Ryzen Motherboard Review

B450M Mortar

We haven’t seen many B450 motherboards in for review since they launched, so today is a good day. I have in my hands, the B450M Mortar from MSI. We loved their B350 version which joined us with the previous Ryzen launches, and they should be a nice upgrade for it. It’s still pretty much the same design, but a few nips and tweaks are included. Of course, it comes with the right BIOS out of the box too, making it compatible with Ryzen 2000 series CPUs and more. There haven’t been many mATX Ryzen motherboards either, so it’s certainly nice to see more hitting the market. Let’s dive in for a closer look at what it has to offer!

Features

Supports AMD Ryzen™ 1st and 2nd Generation/ Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics Processors for Socket AM4

Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 3466(OC) MHz

Extended Heatsink Design: MSI extended PWM and enhanced circuit design ensures even high-end processors to run in full speed.

Lightning Fast Game experience: 1x TURBO M.2, AMD Turbo USB 3.1 GEN2, Store MI technology

Core Boost: With premium layout and fully digital power design to support more cores and provide better performance.

DDR4 Boost: Advanced technology to deliver pure data signals for the best gaming performance and stability.

MULTI-GPU: With PCI-E STEEL ARMOR slot. Supports 2-Way AMD Crossfire™

Mystic Light and Mystic Light Sync: 16.8 million colors / 10 effects in one click. Synchronize RGB strips and other RGB solutions for customization.

Audio Boost: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive audio experience

BIOS FLASHBACK+: Simply use a USB key to flash any BIOS within seconds, without installing a CPU, memory or graphics card.

In-Game Weapons: Game Boost, GAMING Hotkey, X-Boost

EZ Debug LED: Easiest way to troubleshoot.

Specifications

