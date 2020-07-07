MSI CEO Charles Chiang Sadly Dies

MSI is undoubtedly one of the world leaders in terms of PC hardware and components and, following Sheng-Chang Chiang (aka Charles Chiang) taking over as President and CEO in early 2019, he certainly seemed to be taking the company in some very positive directions. Particularly in regards to their desktop PC market which had been struggling to gain significant levels of traction until his leadership began.

Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, it is being reported that Charles Chiang has died and, without meaning to sound sensationalist or morbid, in rather mysterious circumstances.

MSI CEO Charles Chiang Has Died

In the report, it has been said that Charles Chiang died yesterday evening after sustaining head injuries following a fall from a building. As crazy as that sounds, I promise you this is no joke!

While the exact circumstances of his death are not yet known, it is understood that the police are currently performing a full investigation. It has not, however, been said yet if they are treating the death as ‘suspicious’.

Put simply though, at this point, the news is breaking fast and hard with most of the tech world treating it with complete shock!

Our Thoughts!

We are certainly not going to go into any of the more sensationalist realms regarding the circumstances of his death. Quite frankly, as someone who provided MSI with strong and competent leadership, now is the time for respect rather than rampant speculation.

We would, therefore, like to close by giving our sincere condolences to his friends, family, and all of those at MSI who will undoubtedly be shocked and upset by this sad and tragic news!