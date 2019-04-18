MSI Confirms 300-Series AM4 Motherboards Support 3rd Gen Ryzen

Company Denies Rumours of Hobbling Support

News started circulating a few days ago regarding MSI limiting the upcoming 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors to work only on their 400-series and upcoming 500-series motherboards.

Accoding to TechPowerUp, they have even confirmed this with an anonymous source connected to MSI. Stating that the upcoming processors have steeper electrical requirements, thus the need for a new motherboard.

That of course, runs contrary to what AMD promised back when they first unveiled the Ryzen platform. Stating that the AM4 socket would be backwards and forwards compatible across four iterations up until 2020.

What is MSI’s Official Stance on the Matter?

As it turns out, MSI claims that this was all just a misunderstanding. Specifically, tech support working for MSI’s German HQ is misinformed about it and passed that information along to the original user who brought up the complaint (via Reddit).

They have now issued a press release clarifying that support is definitely there, and BIOS updates are indeed available.

“At this point, we are still performing extensive testing on our existing lineup of 300- and 400-series AM4 motherboards to verify potential compatibility for the next-gen AMD Ryzen CPUs,” says the statement.

“To be clear: Our intention is to offer maximum compatibility for as many MSI products as possible.” Adding that they will release a full compatibility list of MSI AM4 motherboards soon.

Which MSI 300-Series Motherboards Will Have 3rd Gen Ryzen Support?

MSI provides the following list for not only X370, but B350 chipset motherboards as well. Furthermore, this list includes X470 and X450 chipsets and all corresponding BIOS version with the 3rd Gen support.