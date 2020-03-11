MSI Expands its B450 MAX Series with Two New Motherboards

If you’re the owner of a brand new AMD Ryzen processor, then the chances are that, when picking your motherboard, you probably gave the models released by MSI some close inspection. Who knows, perhaps you even bought one! If you were, however, just planning on making the switch (or are maybe looking for an upgrade), then MSI has at least two new models from their highly-popular B450 MAX series to tempt you!

Let’s, therefore, check out some of the details surrounding these new motherboards releases!

MSI B450 Pro Carbon MAX WiFi

“As the most iconic motherboard for mainstream gamers, this time GAMING PRO CARBON also includes a MAX version for stylish gamers to perfectly match with 3rd Gen Ryzen processors. With millions colors and 17 LED effects, Mystic Light offers customization options for ever-changing RGB experience. The B450 GAMING PRO CARBON MAX WIFI is also equipped with USB 3.2 Gen2 solution with up to 10Gbps transfer speed. Audio Boost 4 with Nahimic 3 provides stable and high quality sound effects with premium components. Furthermore, concerning the higher performance-based 3rd Gen Ryzen processors, the B450 GAMING PRO CARBON MAX WIFI includes Extended Heatsink Design and M.2 Shield to ensure better heat dissipation effects and lower temperature for CPUs and M.2 devices. Flash BIOS Button becomes more and more important and gives more convenience for BIOS updates.”

Features

Supports 1st, 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ / Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Graphics / Athlon™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics Desktop Processors for Socket AM4

Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 4133(OC) MHz

Mystic Light and Mystic Light Sync: 16.8 million colors / 17 effects in one click. Synchronize RGB/RAINBOW strips and other RGB solutions for customization.

Lightning Fast Game experience: TURBO M.2 with M.2 Shield, StoreMI, AMD Turbo USB 3.2 GEN2

Core Boost: With premium layout and fully digital power design to support more cores and provide better performance.

Audio Boost 4 with Nahimic: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience

Flash BIOS Button: Simply use a USB key to flash any BIOS within seconds, without installing a CPU, memory or graphics card.

DDR4 Boost: Give your DDR4 memory a performance boost with A-XMP

GAMING LAN and Wireless support, powered by Intel®: The best online gaming experience with the lowest latency and bandwidth management.

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

MSI B450 Bazooka MAX WiFi

“MAG series motherboards always provide the best value with the best price in the motherboard market. B450M BAZOOKA MAX WIFI is the first MAG Micro-ATX motherboard to offer a Wi-Fi solution onboard, delivering wireless connection with lower CPU loading and better long-term usage. This motherboard also features a 32MB BIOS ROM for AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen processors with user-friendly Click BIOS 5. In addition, Turbo M.2 and USB 3.2 Gen1 ensure stable and fast gaming experiences. Audio Boost allows gamers to have studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience. The additional RGB pinheaders including two JRGB and two JRAINBOW connectors also make gamers to easily decorate system with RGB and RAINBOW strips.”

At the time of writing, MSI hasn’t yet launched the Bazooka MAX website. It should, however, be shortly appearing via the link here!

What Do We Think?

With the launch of these two new motherboard designs, MSI has (arguably) one of the most expansive AMD Ryzen ranges currently available on the market.

X470 GAMING PLUS MAX

X470 GAMING PRO MAX

B450 GAMING PRO CARBON MAX WIFI

B450 GAMING PLUS MAX

B450M MORTAR MAX

B450 TOMAHAWK MAX

B450M BAZOOKA MAX WIFI

B450-A PRO MAX

B450M PRO-VDH MAX

B450M PRO-M2 MAX

B450M-A PRO MAX

A320M-A PRO MAX

As such, if you are looking to move to AMD Ryzen or are perhaps looking for an upgrade on your existing motherboard, their release range is undoubtedly worth checking out with features and prices to suit the needs of the vast majority of consumers!

What do you think? Do you like these new designs? Do you already own an MSI motherboard? If so, which model do you have? – Let us know in the comments!