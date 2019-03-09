MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Graphics Card Images Leak

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Graphics Card

While consumers are still seemingly deciding whether the recently released Nvidia 1660 Ti is a good graphics card or not, it’s easy to forget that the release was the first of at least planned for what will become a 16XX series.

While little has been revealed surrounding the 1660 (non-Ti) to date, in a report via Videocardz, the MSI range has seemingly been leaked!

What Do We Know About The Cards?

The 1660 will reportedly feature a TU116-300 chip. This is essentially a watered down version of the TU117 seen in the 20XX graphics cards. In addition, however, the 1660 (again, non-ti) will have a 1530/1785 MHZ clock speed with this, of course, set to be boosted via various ranges and the overclocks offered.

Gaming X

As you might expect, the Gaming X is set to represent the ‘flagship’ model of the range. This features a twin-fan design, RGB lighting as well as a reported overclocked 1860 MHz boost.

Armor OC Edition

The Amor OC Edition will feature a no-thrills design. As such, it won’t carry the bells and whistles of RGB lighting that the Gaming X does, but should still offer much (if not the same) level of performance.

Ventus XS

We finally have the Ventus XS. This card is notably smaller than the other two designs and will likely act be the least expensive option of the three. This design is likely targeting those of you with smaller mini-ITX or SF chassis designs.

Although exact dimensions are not clear, the below image should give you a fairly good approximation.

What Do We Think?

In terms of aesthetics, there’s very little to be critical about. All of the designs look good and thoroughly fall within the remits we’ve seen from the specific branding in previous releases.

Just how good will the Nvidia 1660 be though? We’ll have to wait and see!

The Nvidia GeForce is expected to release on March 15th with a starting price of around $219.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!