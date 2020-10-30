MSI GH61 Gaming Headset & HS01 Stand Review

/ 6 mins ago

Next Page »

MSI GH61 Gaming Headset & HS01 Stand Review

Tired of making compromises when picking your new headset? The new MSI HS01 seems to be packing an unbelievable level of features and hardware for an even more unbelievable price. When it comes to picking a new headset, you’re hardly short on choice, with every major brand having something for every price range. The more features and quality you want, the price goes up. So, has MSI compromised on quality to get the features in?

MSI GH61 Headset

The headset features their fantastic ESS Sabre DAC and AMP hardware, allowing the headset to deliver Hi-Res audio and Nahimic processing. They’re even touting branded drivers from Onkyo, which is certainly something new for the gaming headset market. You even get both USB and 3.5mm compatibility, surround sound processing and a retractable microphone. That’s a LOT of features and impressive buzz words, but I’m eager to hear how it performs.

  • MSI GH61 Gaming Headset & HS01 Stand Review 1

Features

  • Hi-Res Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound
  • Speakers Installed by ONKYO
  • Built-in ESS DAC & AMP
  • High-Quality Retractable Microphone
  • USB & 3.5mm Audio Connectors
  • Supported by Nahimic for Headset

MSI HS01 Headset Stand

Of course, that’s not all that MSI has sent me for review, as I also have their new HS01 Headset Stand, which features a solid metal design, and room to hang your headset and hold your phone. I mean, there’s not a whole lot more to say about that, but you’ll be seeing more of it throughout this review.

Features

  • Solid Metallic Design
  • Stable Headset Hanger
  • Sturdy Cell Phone Holder
  • Non-slip Base

“The metallic design with premium construction creates a powerful showcase for your headset. The universal hanger is compatible with most headsets and makes your headset stay safe and easy to access.” – MSI

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    How many cores will AMD's next line of CPUs have?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend