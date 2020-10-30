MSI GH61 Gaming Headset & HS01 Stand Review

Tired of making compromises when picking your new headset? The new MSI HS01 seems to be packing an unbelievable level of features and hardware for an even more unbelievable price. When it comes to picking a new headset, you’re hardly short on choice, with every major brand having something for every price range. The more features and quality you want, the price goes up. So, has MSI compromised on quality to get the features in?

MSI GH61 Headset

The headset features their fantastic ESS Sabre DAC and AMP hardware, allowing the headset to deliver Hi-Res audio and Nahimic processing. They’re even touting branded drivers from Onkyo, which is certainly something new for the gaming headset market. You even get both USB and 3.5mm compatibility, surround sound processing and a retractable microphone. That’s a LOT of features and impressive buzz words, but I’m eager to hear how it performs.

Features

Hi-Res Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound

Speakers Installed by ONKYO

Built-in ESS DAC & AMP

High-Quality Retractable Microphone

USB & 3.5mm Audio Connectors

Supported by Nahimic for Headset

MSI HS01 Headset Stand

Of course, that’s not all that MSI has sent me for review, as I also have their new HS01 Headset Stand, which features a solid metal design, and room to hang your headset and hold your phone. I mean, there’s not a whole lot more to say about that, but you’ll be seeing more of it throughout this review.

Features

Solid Metallic Design

Stable Headset Hanger

Sturdy Cell Phone Holder

Non-slip Base