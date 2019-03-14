MSI GTX 1660 6GB Gaming X Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. How We Test 5. Synthetic Benchmarks 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 9. Battlefield V 10. Metro Exodus 11. Far Cry New Dawn 12. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 13. Overclocking 14. Final Thoughts 15. View All Pages

MSI GTX 1660 GB Gaming X

This last few months, Nvidia has been spoiling us with a wide range of new GPUs. Sure, some are too damn expensive, and others are a replacement for an older model or two. However, as they move on to new fabs, their older cards are being taken out of production. Why? The new 12nm tech is more efficient, clocks higher, runs cooler, and much more. Plus with the 16xx series offering competitive options without breaking the bank for low to mid range gaming needs, they’re a welcome Ying to the expensive Y ang of the RTX cards.

Gaming X

The Gaming X series from MSI is one of their flagship models. Of course, the GTX 1660 isn’t the most powerful card in the world on paper. However, the Gaming X cooler should allow for much bigger performance from this modest chipset. Sure, it’ll come at a small premium over other 1660 cards, but is it worth the extra bump? Let’s find out!

Features

TU116-300 Chipset

1408 Cores

88 TMUs

48 ROPs

6GB GDDR5 Memory

192-bit Bus

12nm FinFET Process



Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official MSI page here.