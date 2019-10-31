MSI GUNGNIR 100 Mid-Tower PC Case Review

When you name your PC case GUNGNIR, a name originally given to the spear of Odin, it has to be pretty damn cool. MSI is taking a big risk with such a kick-ass name, as it really has a lot to live up to in that regard. Fortunately, it seems like they DO have a pretty cool PC case here. The GUNGNIR comes equipped with a wide range of features. Addressable RGB lighting with 8-port ARGB hub, support for customisable 3D printed parts, tempered glass, and much more. If that’s not enough, it’ll support up to an E-ATX motherboard, up to a 420mm radiator, and it even comes with four fans pre-installed too. It seems then, that it has a little bit of everything for the modern PC gaming enthusiast.

MSI GUNGNIR 100

The GUNGNIR 100 is a mid-tower case, so despite its rather impressive features and hardware support, it’s not actually that massive. It measures 510(D) x 227(W) x 525(H) mm, so fitting such big radiators is impressive. Then you have massive GPU clearance, room for a large air cooler, plenty of storage, etc. It also comes with a built-in PSU shroud, as well as some cool cable management ideas, but hey, let’s get those in a few moments!

Features

MSI MPG GUNGNIR 100 chassis can support up to EATX motherboard, 3D-PRINTING customized parts, side panel of 4mm tempered glass, 120 mm ARGB fan, 1 to 8 ARGB LED hub, reserved cooling space and front USB 3.1 Gen 1

ARGB Fan included

4mm Tempered Glasses

3D-Printing Customization

1 to 8 ARGB LED HUB

Mystic Light

Specifications

What MSI Had to Say

“Personalize your gaming rig with the MPG GUNGNIR 100 cases. Make it yours by 3D printing your name or logo, and show your colours with addressable RGB lighting. Show all your components with the tempered glass side panel, and create perfect harmony with MSI Mystic Light Sync.” – MSI

