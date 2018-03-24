MSI H310-F Pro Crypto-Mining Motherboard Pictured

New Crypto-Mining Motherboard from MSI

VideoCardz has the exclusive first photos of MSI‘s upcoming crypto-mining motherboard. The MSI H310-F Pro uses the latest budget chipset from Intel, set to launch soon. These affordable chipsets are compatible with Intel’s latest generation Coffee Lake processors.

Like motherboards for cypto-mining, the MSI H310-F Pro has a wealth of expansion slots. In fact, there are a dozen PCIe x1 slots and one full-size PCIe x16 slot available. These are positioned in rows of three side by side, so an extension cable is necessary. There are also two MOLEX power connector ports onboard to power these expansion slots. There are also solder-points for five more PCIe x1 slots and one more MOLEX power header. Most likely for another option using an alternate chipset with more lanes than the H310.

What Other Features Does the MSI H310-F Pro Have?

The board has four SATA ports, and two DDR4 DIMM slots. There are also on-board buttons for power, and clear CMOS to make maintenance easy as it does not require connecting front panel headers. Understandably, there are no M.2 connectors since the PCIe lanes are allocated for the PCIe x1 devices. Although there is a 19-pin USB 3.1 Gen1 header and a 9-pin USB header onboard for additional connectivity.

Expect more details including pricing information to surface after the Intel NDA has lifted.

