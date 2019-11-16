MSI is Releasing Another AMD 580 Graphics Card

You would be forgiven for thinking that with the release of the AMD Radeon 5700 (and XT) graphics cards that we’d likely seen the last of the 580 GPU platform.

Oh, don’t get us wrong. The AMD 580 was (and still is) a perfectly decent graphics card. Particular for those who still happily enjoy 1080p gaming. Given that it is based on the (well-aged) Polaris 20 architecture, however, you would’ve thought that both AMD and their manufacturing partners would be keen to move on now.

In a report via Videocardz, however, images have leaked showing that MSI may be planning one more 580 release in the very near future.

MSI Armor Radeon 580 Graphics Card

So, what do we know about this new graphics card? Well, in terms of aesthetics, AMD has seemingly dropped the silver/red highlights from the prior 580 ‘Armor’ releases and has instead chosen an all-black design.

In terms of the design itself, however, it would appear to have an improved cooling system, a new PCB, and a re-jig of the I/O plate. What does this mean, though?

How Will It Perform?

With no specifications officially leaked (and MSI not confirming anything just yet either) it’s hard to say exactly what this release will represent. One would presume that this will be the ‘peak’ performer from their ‘Armor’ 580 range. I mean, they wouldn’t bother releasing it if they hadn’t found a few new ways to squeeze a little more performance out of it, right?

Will it be worth getting though? Well, if you’re in the market for a decent budget graphics card, the AMD 580 is (still) an excellent option. If you’re, therefore, out for a new graphics card on a limited budget, this might well be worth keeping an eye on.

What do you think? Are you interested in getting an AMD 580 graphics card? Do you think this one would represent a decent budget performance option? – Let us know in the comments!