MSI Launches MAG Bunker and MAG Pylon Cases

Two New Cases from MSI Gaming

MSI is rolling out two new cases for their gaming line: The MAG Bunker and the MAG Pylon. Both feature smoked tempered-glass panels, providing a see-through look at the interior. The two are actually identical, with the difference being that the Pylon comes with 3x RGB LED fans at the front intake as well as a tempered-glass right side panel. These RGB LED fans are compatible with MSI’s Mystic Light Sync feature and can be controlled via motherboard. The MAG Bunker/Pylon measures 440(D) x 218(W) x 470(H) mm. In terms of weight, the MAG Bunker weighs in at 7.15 Kg. Meanwhile the MAG Pylon is heavier at 8.4Kg due to the extra glass and fans.

What Kind of Hardware Fits Inside the MAG Bunker/MAG Pylon?

The chassis fits standard ATX power supplies as well as a standard ATX, mATX or Mini-ITX motherboard. The PSU is also isolated on a lower compartment with a separator shroud. This is also where the HDD drive bays are. It has room for two 3.5″ drives, which also converts to a 2.5″ mount. Additional drive storage options are also available for four more 2.5″ drives.

Maximum VGA card support is up to 370mm since there are no HDD cages on the way. Furthermore, the cases come ready for a vertical GPU mount. In terms of CPU air cooling, maximum heatsink height support is up to 165mm.

Aside from the triple 120mm fan option at the front, it can also fit two 140mm fans there. The top further supports dual 120mm or dual 140mm fans, while the rear has a single standard 120mm fan mounting. Magnetic dust filters are also found on these intake points.