MSI Launches MPG GUNGNIR 110 / MAG Vampiric 100 Cases

MSI is proud to introduce three new models in the MPG GUNGNIR 110 series family: the MPG GUNGNIR 110R, the MPG GUNGNIR 110M, and MPG GUNGIR 111M. The MPG GUNGNIR 110 Series is designed for performance and loaded with features that improve functionality and convenience.

All three models offer flexibility and tremendous synergy with the rest of MSI’s well-established gaming ecosystem. The MPG GUNGNIR 110 Series can easily be connected to a front Type-C port on MSI motherboards.

MSI MPG GUNGNIR 110

A tempered glass window showcases hardware and cooling capabilities including up to 6 system fans and models of the MSI MAG CORELIQUID Series: 240R, 240RH, 360R and 360RH. A magnetic dust filter sitting on top can be easily removed for cleaning purposes.

The intuitive Insta-Light Loop provides users with their light show of a lifetime. At the instant touch of a button, users can easily control the fans’ color and lighting effects. The MPG GUNGNIR 110 Series comes with 4 ARGB fans for the 110R, 3 Auto RGB fans plus 1 system fan for the 110M, and 3 RGB fans plus 1 system fan for the 111M.

MAG Vampiric 100 Series

The MAG VAMPIRIC 100 Series prides in its ability to provide unobstructed airflow to the entire system thanks to a front mesh panel covering the entire front right side of the chassis. The front mesh panel allows air to flow into the case easily, providing great system cooling performance. The magnetic dust filter that sits on top can be easily and quickly removed for cleaning.

Supreme capabilities are further highlighted with a high-performance style. Front panel lighting showcases VAMPIRIC 100 Series’ advanced design and superior functionality. A side tempered glass window provides a clear and transparent view of the system’s interior. The entire MAG VAMPIRIC 100 Series also features the intuitive Insta-Light Loop function. Insta-Light Loop allows users to quickly and conveniently cycle through a variety of preset light modes at the press of a button.

Although MSI has not yet officially launched these new chassis designs on their website we expect them to be added at some point later today. As such, for more information, you can check out the link here!