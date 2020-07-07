MSI Launches Optix G32CQ4 Curved Gaming Monitor

It’s well-known that with the growth of competitive (or at least heavily enthusiastic) levels of gaming, having a great monitor can genuinely provide you with a strong edge over the competition. With the launch of the new Optix G32CQ4, this is exactly what MSI is looking to tap into with it featuring a blistering array of quality features designed to give users one of the most optimal gaming experience around!

What Does MSI Have to Say?

“Optix monitors use a curved display panel that has a curvature rate of R1500, which is the most comfortable and suitable for a wide range of applications from general computing to gaming. Curved panels also help with gameplay immersion, making you feel more connected to the entire experience. Optix monitors are [also] equipped with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time VA panel which has the most benefit in fast moving game genres such as first person shooters, fighters, racing sims, real-time strategy, and sports. These type of games require very fast and precise movements, which an ultra-high refresh rate and fast response time monitor will put you ahead of your competition.”

Features

Curved Gaming display (1500R) – The best gameplay immersion.

165Hz Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.

1ms response time – eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

WQHD (2560 x 1440) – Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution.

Wide Color Gamut – Game colors and details will look more realistic and refined, to push game immersion to its limits.

Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatique.

Frameless design – Ultimate gameplay experience.

178° wide view angle.

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official MSI product website via the link here!

Price & Availability

At the time of writing, MSI has not revealed how much the Optix G32CQ4 will cost. Based on its strong features, however, we wouldn’t expect this to come cheaply. That being said though, in terms of what it offers for competitive gaming, this certainly looks like a very strong design and, as such, we daresay many will be curiously eyeing this one up when it hits retailers (all going well) before the end of this month!

