MSI Launches the Slim PRO 24X 7M All-in-One PC

Elegant and Slim All-in-One PC from MSI

MSI is announcing their new all-in-one PC called the PRO 24X 7M. It is an elegant 24-inch PC with remarkably thin bezels with a thin profile as well. The display uses a 23.8″ IPS-grade LED panel supporting up to 1920 x 1080 full-HD resolution. The monitor body itself is only 6.5mm thick, which is as slender as a ball-point pen. The majority of the system itself is housed in a compartment at the lower back of the display. Minus the stand, the entire thing measures 538.44 x 169.96 x 399.96mm.

What Hardware is the PRO 24X 7M Packing?

Inside users can choose between an Intel Celeron 3865U, Pentium 4415U, Core i3-7100U or a Core i5-7200U. The memory uses SO-DIMM DDR4 with two slots for a maximum of 32GB. In terms of storage, there is a 2.5″ SATA 3 7200rpm HDD as well as an M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe/SATA slot. This also supports Intel Optane Memory when used with a Core i3 or Core i5 processor. The 2.5″ slot is also easily accessible without disassembly as it has an opening.

Obviously, temperature can be a problem on such a slim build, which is why it uses integrated Intel HD 620 graphics instead of a discrete solution. MSI also developed the Silent Pro cooling system to efficiently handle the temperatures. The HDD for example is isolated by itself on the right side. Meanwhile, the M.2 SSD and the RAM have a blower fan in between them. The cool air is drawn from underneath and exhausted up the top. The entire enclosure of the component housing is also made of aluminium to absorb radiant heat better.

What Connectivity Options Are Available?

There are four USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports available (two on side and two at back), plus two more USB 2.0. An additional monitor can be attached via an HDMI out port and there are two RJ45 network ports available. There is a microphone in and headphone out port on the side as well. However, the MSI PRO 24X 7M already has built-in 2x 2.5W speakers.

The all-in-one PC also comes with a VESA standard mount (75 x 75mm) so it can be attached to an arm or a wall.