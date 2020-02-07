MSI Launches the Optix MAGG322CR 180 Hz Monitor

When it comes to eSports, there are few aspects of a monitors design more important than having a high refresh rate. Why? Well, put simply a higher-refresh-rate means less time between frames and, as such, a greater window of reaction.

To date, however, most of the higher refresh models have largely been restricted to 27″ designs. Not all, yes, we know! Following a new product launch, however, MSI has just revealed the 31.5″ Optix MAGG322CR curved gaming monitor coming with a pretty hefty 180 Hz refresh rate.

MSI Optix MAGG322CR

“Witness your epic battle with the MSI Optix MAG322CR curved gaming monitor. Equipped with the 1920×1080 FullHD resolution and ground-breaking 180Hz refresh rate panel, the MSI Optix MAG322CR will capture every moment while you take down your opponents. With the FreeSync technology, MSI Optix MAG322CR provides gamers with the captivating, tearing-free gaming experience. Want to enjoy your games like the way they are meant to be enjoyed? MSI Optix MAG322CR curved gaming monitor is designed specifically for that purpose.”

Features

For more in-depth details, you can check out the official MSI product website via the link here!

Curved Gaming display (1500R) – The best gameplay immersion.

180Hz Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.

1ms Response Time – eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

Gaming OSD App – Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.

HDR Ready-Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.

Night Vision: See every detail clearly in the dark, helping you find and attack enemies before they notice.

Connect with Type-C:Easily connect your laptop or PC to the MSI Optix MAG322CR display via type-C port.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Technology – Tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming.

Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatique.

Frameless design – Ultimate gameplay experience.

178° wide view angle.

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

At the time of writing, MSI has confirmed neither the release date nor the price for the Optix MAGG322CR. Based on the launch, however, we would anticipate this hitting shelves within the coming weeks.

As for the price, well, as a gaming monitor, this certainly packs a lot of the more ‘high-end’ features. As such, we’d likely expect a price of around £250-£300. Not cheap, but for a competitive gamer, this could give you a huge edge over the competition!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!