MSI Launches the Prestige 14 Rose Pink Laptop

Are you currently in the market for a brand new laptop, but generally find that most of the designs available are a bit generic? Well, MSI may have the perfect solution for you.

In launching the brand new Prestige 14, you can get this laptop in a fantastic Rose Pink color. Not only that, but it comes complete with a matching pink accessory bundle!

MSI Prestige 14 Rose Pink Laptop

Admittedly, the design is certainly attention-grabbing and, with your free accessory bundle thrown in for free, might be the perfect solution for your portable PC needs.

This laptop isn’t all about looks, however. It does also have some fairly decent specifications!

Specifications & Features

Display – 14″ FHD IPS level Anti-Glare Wide View Angle Thin Bezel 100%sRGB

Processor – 6 CORE i7-10710U 1 1 – 4 7GHz Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201(22 ax) Graphics – NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 (Max-Q) 4GB GDDR5 Storage – 512GB NVMe SSD 16GB (16G1)LPDDR3 2133MHz On board

Win 10 PRO Speakers 2W * 2 3 cell (50Whr) Li-Polymer 90W Compact

Thunderbolt 3*2 USB 2 0 *2 White backlight keyboard (84 Key) 720p HD Webcam

Pink peripheral bundle – Pink Mouse Pink Laptop Carrying Case Pink Keychain

For more information, you can check out the official MSI website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

Currently available on Amazon for $1,339, while I must admit that I do find the design rather novel, I’m not entirely certain that the market was begging for a pink laptop. I’d daresay though that someone like Katie Price would probably be all over this, albeit, I doubt she’s among our community. More the pity!

Still, it’s interesting if nothing else and if you decide to get this, we certainly salute your commitment to the MSI brand.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!