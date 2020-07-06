MSI Announces The PRO MP241 Monitor

MSI is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in PC hardware and components and, the chances are, you probably own (or have owned) at least one of their products. In terms of displays, however, if you’re currently in the market for something more angled towards professionals rather than gamers, then you may wish to check out their newly launched PRO MP241 monitor!

MSI PRO MP241

So, getting the most obvious aspect out of the way (and clarified) the MSI PRO MP241 is not primarily designed for gaming use. In other words, don’t expect high refresh rates, low response times, nor glorious 4K resolutions. It has, instead, been designed to give professionals (such as programmers, coders, web designers, etc.) one of the most optimal levels of performance while offering no compromise on quality or efficiency!

Features

Perfect 23.8” screen size for the programming, coding & website design workspace

Enjoy the smoothest streaming & on-line video to experience a breathtaking screen clarity that comes with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

Anti-glare display not only helps you to clearly check every line & detail for your projects, but also protect your eyes

Work with a comfortable working & viewing position while focusing on your professional projects

The MSI exclusive software Display Kit provides the most convenient tool, the proper display & color mode for you while working with it everyday

Keep the flexibility for your different devices with dual sources, HDMI & D-Sub (VGA) ports

The standard VESA-mount supported

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official MSI product website via the link here!

Price & Availability

Sadly, despite announcing the launch of the PRO MP241, MSI has not (at least at the time of writing) confirmed a specific release date for this monitor nor how much it will cost. It is, however, suggested that it will be a ‘cost-effective’ design that should hit retailers before the end of this month.

So, in a nutshell, the PRO MP241 is something of a no thrills monitor specifically angled towards professionals and, while this might not sound too exciting, let’s face it, there are plenty of you out there who use your displays far more for work than play!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!