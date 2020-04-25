MSI MAG CH110 Gaming Chair Review

There’s no shortage of gaming chairs on the market, actually, there are likely a dozen new ones released since I started writing this. However, they’re mostly all the same stamped out trash from a handful of factories in China, they just are. There are a few brands that go a few steps further though, and now it looks like MSI is one of them. Their latest chair has been designed to be one of the best gaming chairs on the market today.

MSI MAG CH110

Designed with a full steel frame internal skeleton, it’s capable of holding up to 150KG! It’s designed with an XXL seat base too, which basically means wider and flatter wings, rather than the hip hugger design. All the usual movement options, a fully reclinable backrest, a class 4 gas lift, and so on. So far so good, so let’s get the giant box and take a closer look!

Features

  • Complete steel frame support
  • XXL seating with highly breathable moulded foam
  • Quality carbon fibre leather surface
  • Meticulous embroidery of dragon pattern
  • 180° fully reclinable backrest
  • 4D Multi-Adjustable Armrests and seat
  • Certified Class 4 Gas Lift piston
  • 5-star steel chair base design
  • Incredibly smooth and silent PU casters
  • Ergonomic headrest pillow and lumbar support cushion

Dimensions

It’s a little bigger than some chairs, but not overly so. Keep in mind this is a high back chair, with a wider seat base so be sure it’ll fit your workspace.

Product Trailer

The trailer is a little cringe-worthy, but actually, it does hit up all the major points quickly and accurately.

