MSI May be Preparing an Nvidia 1650 (GDDR6) Revision

/ 46 mins ago
msi logo mds

With the Nvidia 1650 graphics card providing to be a popular choice for gamers on a budget, it’s hardly surprising that, to date, we’ve already seen a lot of different iterations of it including, most recently, the launch of the ‘Super‘ variants.

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that MSI is planning on new revised releases in their 1650 range that will see them change from GDDR5 memory to GDDR6.

MSI Releases Low Profile GTX 1650 4GT LP Video Card

MSI to Revise their Nvidia 1650 Range

Now, we should clarify that this revision (if they do go ahead with it) will only apply to the ‘base’ 1650 graphics cards. Why? Well because the ‘Supers’ already have GDDR6 memory.

At the time of writing, therefore, the best guess is that this may form some kind of improved ‘hybrid’ design that, in theory, should be better than the original versions, but still not quite up to the level of the ‘Super’ 1650’s.

What Do We Think?

With the EEC registrations being made by MSI, we do have to advise some caution. Just because these graphics cards have been listed, it doesn’t necessarily confirm that they are definitely on the way.

It does, however, seem likely that MSI may be keen to phase out their GDDR5 platforms. It doesn’t, however, make sense that they would do this without making the newer revisions slightly faster.

We do, of course, await confirmation. For the time being, however, this is certainly interesting stuff. Particularly if you’re on the lookout for a new (and cheap(ish)) graphics card.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

