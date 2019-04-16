MSI MEG Z390 Godlike Motherboard Review

MSI MEG Z390

It may seem a bit late to the Z390 party, especially since most of the guests have already gone home. However, we’ve been eagerly awaiting this MSI motherboard, so we’re just going to say it was fashionably late. As one of the most tricked-out motherboards this generation, this ultra-high-end solution comes with more features that I doubt even this review will be able to capture.

It’s not cheap, but at the same time, you’re paying (a lot) more, but you’re getting a lot more stuff included too. It’s a bit more than your typical Fortnite 1080p gaming rig would need, that’s for sure, but if you’re all about the extreme, read on, as this one is going to be pretty special.

Features

The board is very much over engineered, which is a good thing for those looking to push their CPUs and other hardware to the limits with overclocks. It features an 18 Phase VRM (16 for the CPU), massive heatsinks, every major fitting is armoured and reinforced, and you’ve got all the latest and greatest when it comes to connectivity too.

Supports 9 th / 8 th Gen Intel ® Core™ / Pentium ® Gold / Celeron ® processors for LGA 1151 socket

/ 8 Gen Intel Core™ / Pentium Gold / Celeron processors for LGA 1151 socket Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 4600(OC) MHz

Mystic Light Infinity: 16.8 million colours/ 29 effects controlled in one click. Mystic Light Extension supports both RGB and RAINBOW LED strip

Dynamic Dashboard: Built-in dynamic panel that indicates the status of GODLIKE and shows off your own personality.

Lightning Fast Game Experience: 1x Turbo U.2, 3x Turbo M.2 with Shield Frozr, Dual Front USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

Xtreme Audio DAC: Isolated audio with ESS DAC, 2x audio processors & Nahimic to deliver the breathtaking sound quality with 384kHz/32-bit

Killer xTend: Combine a built-in-switch with wireless extender. Killer fueled LAN & WIFI extender with ultimate traffic prioritization.

Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation

Specifications

What MSI Had to Say

“With the premium V-core power and brand new infinity design, the MEG Z390 motherboards symbolizes the unlimited performance and power. It also represents the sublime position over all the other challengers. MEG Z390 GODLIKE is loaded with a number of exclusive features, such as Dynamic Dashboard, Killer xTend and Xtreme Audio DAC. MEG Z390 GODLIKE & MEG Z390 ACE is ready to rule them all.” – MSI

