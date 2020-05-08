MSI Offers $50 in Steam Credit if you Upgrade to Z490

If you currently planning to make the move to Intel Comet Lake-S, then you’re probably already eyeing up some of the Z490 models as part of that transition. If you do, however, already own an Intel motherboard then you might want to pay attention.

As part of their latest ‘trade-in’ promotion, MSI is offering you the opportunity to grab as much as $50 in Steam credit if you ‘upgrade’ to one of their Z490 motherboard designs!

MSI Z490 Upgrade Promotion

So, what’s the promotion? Well, if you already own an older Intel motherboard, MSI may be able to ‘credit’ you with up to $50’s worth of Steam wallet credit if you choose to purchase one of their new Z490 motherboard models.

Now, admittedly, this isn’t entirely straight forward. For example, only specific models of their Z490 range qualifies and, in addition, only specific older Intel motherboards are eligible. The good news is though that this promotion isn’t limited to only older MSI boards. They’re also expanding it to other brands as well!

What Do We Think?

If you were planning on getting a Z490 motherboard (and already own an older Intel design) then this promotion is well worth checking out! As such, if you want to learn more, you can visit the official website via the link here!

Yes, some legwork is required on your part (and it’s unclear if MSI actually wants your old motherboard – it doesn’t appear so), but with $50 of Steam wallet credit on offer, it’s definitely worth a look if nothing else!

What do you think? Are you planning to make the move to Z490? If so, are you going to check this deal out? – Let us know in the comments!