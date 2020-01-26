MSI Optix MAG272CQR Gaming Monitor Review

We love a great graphics card, the latest PC games, and much more. However, to really get the most out of all of them, you’ll want a quality gaming monitor. There’s certainly a lot of monitors out there to choose from, but MSI thinks they’ve got one of the best gaming monitors for us today. The MSI Optix series certainly ticks all the right boxes for the PC enthusiast too. It features a 1500R curved 27-inch panel, which should be more than enough for most PC gamers. Plus, with a 1440p resolution, it’ll look crisp, and with a blazing fast 165 Hz refresh rate, it’ll be silky smooth too.

MSI Optix MAG272CQR

Of course, there are quite a lot more features to the latest Optix MAG Series monitor. Extra icing on the cake includes a snappy 1ms response time, HDR support, RGB lighting, gaming OSD, and a fantastic stand with lots of built-in ergonomics adjustments. The list goes on! However, a good resolution, a fast panel, a great size, that’s the most important stuff and it’s right on the money for them all. So, let’s get it out of the box!

Features

Curved Gaming display (1500R) – The best gameplay immersion.

Mystic Light – The ultimate gaming finish.

WQHD High Resolution – Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the WQHD resolution.

165Hz Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.

1ms response time – eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

Gaming OSD App – Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.

HDR Ready-Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.

Night Vision: See every detail clearly in the dark, helping you find and attack enemies before they notice.

Connect with Type-C: Easily connect your laptop or PC to the MSI Optix MAG272CQR display via Type-C port.

AMD FreeSync – prevent screen tearing.

Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.

Frameless design – Ultimate gameplay experience.

178° wide view angle.

What MSI Had to Say