MSI Releases Low Profile GTX 1650 4GT LP Video Card

/ 5 hours ago
Graphics Card Upgrade for Slim/SFF PCs

MSI has launched a new version of an NVIDIA GTX 1650 video card they are calling the GTX 1650 4GT LP. The “LP” of course, stands for low-profile since this graphics card is only 69mm wide. It comes with both low profile and standard height bracket as well for users who wish to use it on a regular PC.

The GTX 1650 GPU is good choice considering it does not require additional power connectors. So users with a slim or small form-factor pre-built PC can just plug this in on a PCIe slot for an easy upgrade.

What Display Output Options are Available on the GTX 1650 4GT LP?

MSI provides two output options for the video card: an HDMI port (2.0b) and a DVI port (DL-DVI-D). That means two displays are supported simultaneously.

Surprisingly, they did not opt to use mini-Display Ports instead so that they can fit three outputs. Although if their main target are budget gamers and general use, the inclusion of full-size DVI makes sense as it is more common.

Similarly, ZOTAC also has a low profile GTX 1650 video card they showed off at Computex 2019 which has three display outputs. The advantage of the MSI version is that the top section is entirely for ventilation. Whereas the ZOTAC version uses that space for the DVI port.

How Much is the MSI GTX 1650 4GT LP Video Card?

MSI did not reveal any official pricing information at this time. However, a regular GTX 1650 4GB video card starts at $149 USD.

For more information and specifications, visit the official product landing page.

Comments

One Response to “MSI Releases Low Profile GTX 1650 4GT LP Video Card”
  1. Charles Borca says:
    June 24, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Can you review the card with a pre-built office system to show us what it can actually do in that certain situation.

    Reply

