MSI Reveals its Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio GPU

Following the recent launch of the AMD Radeon 6000 series of graphic cards, many of the various AIB partners have been quick to try and grab consumers’ attention with the launch of their own custom AIB designs. Undoubtedly, however, one of the best examples we have seen (in the admittedly limited number so far) is from MSI who have formally released images of their Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio GPU.

MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio GPU

For the sake of clarification, we should note that the pictures released in their weekly livestream event are only rendered images of the Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio GPU and, as such, are not indicative that their physical cards are completed or ready… yet. In terms of the design and presentation, however, it’s hard to argue that this GPU looks very sleek and stylish. Particularly with its relatively minimal, but certainly eye-catching RGB lighting effects.

If you were, however, hoping for specifications (such as clock speeds etc.) then I’m afraid that MSI hasn’t (yet) gone as far as to confirm any of this information.

As above, these rendered pictures were released during their weekly livestream event where they did also go into great detail surrounding their Nvidia 3070 graphics card launches. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about that, you can check out the video we’ve copied in below!

