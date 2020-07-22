MSI Reveal Overclocking Records with Ryzen 4000G CPUs

With the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with PRO technologies having been launched, MSI 500-series motherboards are well-prepared to fully support for the new processors’ coming. Compared to the Ryzen 3000 series CPUs, the AMD Ryzen™ PRO 4000 Series Processors are built in a monolithic design based on the 7nm architecture for both Zen 2 CPU and Vega GPU, which improves greatly in latency and bandwidth numbers with better efficiency in performance. Of course, MSI 500-series motherboards including X570 and B550 platforms are perfectly compatible with the Ryzen™ PRO 4000 Series Processors.

MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G (CPU frequency)

MSI 500-Series Motherboards with Ryzen 4000G CPUs

AMD Ryzen™ PRO 4000 Series Processors offer greater CPU and memory performance for overclockers and enthusiasts to push benchmark to another level. MSI has showcased not only the best performance for memory frequency but also the memory stability with Memtest pass.

MEG X570 GODLIKE with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G (DDR4-5500MT/s Memtest pass)

Both CPU frequency and DDR4 Memory stability of Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G are performed well. With MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI motherboard, CPU frequency can be pushed to 5800MHz by LN2. The Memtest pass performance with MEG X570 GODLIKE reached DDR4-5500MT/s Memtest pass and specifically DDR4-4000MT/s with 128G memory.

MEG X570 GODLIKE with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G (DDR4-4000MT/s Memtest pass, 128G)

MEG X570 ACE with AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G (DDR4-5400MT/s Memtest pass)

