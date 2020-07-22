MSI Reveal Overclocking Records with Ryzen 4000G CPUs

/ 35 mins ago
msi logo mds

With the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with PRO technologies having been launched, MSI 500-series motherboards are well-prepared to fully support for the new processors’ coming. Compared to the Ryzen 3000 series CPUs, the AMD Ryzen™ PRO 4000 Series Processors are built in a monolithic design based on the 7nm architecture for both Zen 2 CPU and Vega GPU, which improves greatly in latency and bandwidth numbers with better efficiency in performance. Of course, MSI 500-series motherboards including X570 and B550 platforms are perfectly compatible with the Ryzen™ PRO 4000 Series Processors.

MSI Reveal Overclocking Records with Ryzen 4000G CPUs 1
MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G (CPU frequency)

MSI 500-Series Motherboards with Ryzen 4000G CPUs

AMD Ryzen™ PRO 4000 Series Processors offer greater CPU and memory performance for overclockers and enthusiasts to push benchmark to another level. MSI has showcased not only the best performance for memory frequency but also the memory stability with Memtest pass.

MSI Reveal Overclocking Records with Ryzen 4000G CPUs 2
MEG X570 GODLIKE with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G (DDR4-5500MT/s Memtest pass)

Both CPU frequency and DDR4 Memory stability of Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G are performed well. With MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI motherboard, CPU frequency can be pushed to 5800MHz by LN2. The Memtest pass performance with MEG X570 GODLIKE reached DDR4-5500MT/s Memtest pass and specifically DDR4-4000MT/s with 128G memory.

MSI Reveal Overclocking Records with Ryzen 4000G CPUs 3
MEG X570 GODLIKE with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G (DDR4-4000MT/s Memtest pass, 128G)
MSI Reveal Overclocking Records with Ryzen 4000G CPUs 4
MEG X570 ACE with AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G (DDR4-5400MT/s Memtest pass)

Where Can I Learn More?

Based on this news, if you are now interested in seeing what the MSI motherboard range can provide, you can check out their official product website listings via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with these results? Are you planning on getting an AMD Ryzen 4000G processor? – Let us know in the comments!

MSI Reveal Overclocking Records with Ryzen 4000G CPUs 5
MEG X570 GODLIKE with AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G (DDR4 frequency, 6118MHz)
Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Do You Overclock Or Run At Stock?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend