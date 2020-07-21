MSI Reveals Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING M(X) Series

We would admit that the launch of (pretty much all) of the AMD Radeon 5000 series of graphics cards has been a very confusing affair. With updates for BIOS versions (boosting base clock speeds) or upgrades to faster GDDR6 memory, they are a lot of GPU variants out there from this range. For a casual consumer, it’s getting more than a little tricky knowing which one you should actually get.

Well, just to muddy the waters a little further, in a report via Videocardz, MSI is set to launch (another) AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card with it, this time around, coming under the ‘GAMING M(X)’ branding.

MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING M(X) Series

So, what’s new here? Well, generally speaking, the MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING M(X) will represent a slightly less expensive version of its current ‘GAMING’ models. In terms of aesthetics, however, it’s hard to deny that, when compared to other MSI ‘GAMING’ releases, this graphics card does bare more of a resemblance to the ‘ARMOR’ release.

So, why is it less expensive than the standard graphics card? Well, in a nutshell, the GAMING M(X) will come with a slightly slower base and boost clock speed (40 MHz and 130 MHz slower).

What Do We Think?

While likely representing an excellent option for gaming on a budget, this release isn’t going to help clarify the situation surrounding MSI’s Radeon 5000 series range. Put simply, unless you know the differences between their (seemingly) masses of releases, we can see this new launch simply adding more confusion to an already pretty muddled-up range!

Fingers crossed, AMD’s next graphics card series will be a damn-sight more straight forward than this one has been!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!