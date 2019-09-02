MSI Reveals Their MAG Optix G27C4 1500R Curved Monitor

If you own a high-end PC, then the chances are that you also probably have a pretty decent monitor. For many, however, it is a peripheral that is often overlooked. You can, after all, have the highest specification system imaginable, but if your monitor can only display 1080p at 60Hz with a 4ms response time, that’s the best you’re ever going to see!

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, in announcing their latest monitor design, MSI has something pretty special. The MAG Optix G27C4 1500R curved monitor features a 27″ screen size, 178°/178° curved display with a huge 165Hz refresh Rate.

MSI MAG Optix G27C4 1500R

The MSI MAG Optix G27C4 1500R comes with a number of highly impressive features. These include:

165 Hz refresh-rate

Support for AMD FreeSync

Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution

1 ms response-times

178°/178° viewing-angles

Anti-glare surface treatment

DisplayPort 1.2a (needed for FreeSync)

Two HDMI 1.4a ports

Blue-light reduction and flicker-free LED backlighting

Dimensions – 611.5 mm × 225.4 mm × 457.9 mm (WxDxH)

5.4 kg weight

What Do We Think?

The design looks very impressive, albeit at the time of writing MSI has yet to reveal exactly how much it will cost. An educated guess, however, would suggest that this isn’t going to be cheap. Even by usual curved monitor standards.

With a 165Hz refresh rate, however, it’s a significant step up from many of its competitors and will be a solid option for those perhaps more looking towards the more immersive/competitive aspects of gaming.

What do you think? Do you like the design specs? – Let us know in the comments!