MSI Reveals Their MAG Optix G27C4 1500R Curved Monitor

/ 23 mins ago

If you own a high-end PC, then the chances are that you also probably have a pretty decent monitor. For many, however, it is a peripheral that is often overlooked. You can, after all, have the highest specification system imaginable, but if your monitor can only display 1080p at 60Hz with a 4ms response time, that’s the best you’re ever going to see!

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, in announcing their latest monitor design, MSI has something pretty special. The MAG Optix G27C4 1500R curved monitor features a 27″ screen size, 178°/178° curved display with a huge 165Hz refresh Rate.

MSI MAG Optix G27C4 1500R

The MSI MAG Optix G27C4 1500R comes with a number of highly impressive features. These include:

  • 165 Hz refresh-rate
  • Support for AMD FreeSync
  • Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution
  • 1 ms response-times
  • 178°/178° viewing-angles
  • Anti-glare surface treatment
  • DisplayPort 1.2a (needed for FreeSync)
  • Two HDMI 1.4a ports
  • Blue-light reduction and flicker-free LED backlighting
  • Dimensions – 611.5 mm × 225.4 mm × 457.9 mm (WxDxH)
  • 5.4 kg weight

What Do We Think?

The design looks very impressive, albeit at the time of writing MSI has yet to reveal exactly how much it will cost. An educated guess, however, would suggest that this isn’t going to be cheap. Even by usual curved monitor standards.

With a 165Hz refresh rate, however, it’s a significant step up from many of its competitors and will be a solid option for those perhaps more looking towards the more immersive/competitive aspects of gaming.

What do you think? Do you like the design specs? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives