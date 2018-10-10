MSI RTX 2080 Ti Duke Graphics Card Review

MSI RTX 2080 Ti Duke

The Nvidia RTX launch has certainly been exciting, and it’s certainly not done yet! Today, we kick things off with the new RTX 2080 Ti Duke from MSI, one of their fastest graphics cards ever! Factory overclocked, and with a massive cooler, this titan is out for battle in the enthusiast battleground. You can argue all you want about the over £1000 price tags. However, when it comes to smashing through FPS in any game at seemingly any resolution, the RTX 2080 Ti is unmatched. Now, how does the MSI model stack up?

Equipped with a 1665 MHz boost clock, it’s certainly no slouch on paper. Of course, the triple TORX Fan 2.0 cooling system, massive heatsinks, and more will no doubt help it reach its potential 24/7. Let’s dive in for a closer look at see what it can do!

Features

Core/Memory

Boost Clock / Base Clock / Memory Speed

1665 MHz / 1350 MHz / 14 Gbps

DisplayPort x 3 / HDMI x 1 / USB Type-C x 1

Triple-Fan Thermal Design

Using three of the award-winning TORX Fans 2.0 with Double Ball Bearings.

Using groundbreaking aerodynamic techniques, the heatsink is optimized for efficient heat dissipation.

TORX FAN 2.0: Supremely silent

Dispersion fan blade: Steeper curved blade accelerating the airflow.

Traditional fan blade: Provides steady airflow to massive heatsink below.

Double ball bearing: Strong and lasting core for years of smooth gaming.

RGB Mystic Light

Customize colours and LED effects with exclusive MSI software and synchronize the look & feel with other components.

Specifications

What MSI Had to Say

“The MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti DUKE OC features a brand-new design that uses three of the award-winning MSI TORX 2.0 Fans which can also be found on our previous generation’s GAMING Graphics Cards. Double Ball Bearings give the proprietary TORX 2.0 Fans a strong and lasting core for years of smooth gaming. The front of the card uses a blend of silver and black in sharply defined shapes and angles that fit great with today’s popular build themes. A brushed metal black backplate with silver highlights gives the rear of the card a classy look and of course strengthens it. This all looks great with the gorgeous RGB effects found on the front and the side of the card, which can be controlled using MSI’s Mystic Light software and made to synchronize with other RGB components.” – MSI

What’s in the Box

Obviously, you get the GPU in the box. However, you also get a stunning full-length GPU brace to keep everything nice and level, as well as a 6-pin to 8-pin GPU power cable adaptor.