MSI RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio Graphics Card Review

The Nvidia RTX 3000 series has certainly led to an exciting launch. Sure, the performance has been impressive, but stock issues were inevitable given the more competitive prices and the huge leaps in performance compared to the RTX 200 series launch. Not only that, but AMD now have some serious competition, and overall, people just seem to be gaming a LOT more in 2020. No idea why though, do you?

The MSI RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio looks set to be one of the best RTX 3060 Ti’s hitting the market this year, as is usually the case with the Gaming X Trio cards. It’s factory overclocked, and they’ve applied a frankly enormous cooler for what’s meant to be one of the entry-level RTX cards.

MSI RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio

Despite being lower down in the range, the RTX 3000 series has been a big improvement over the previous generation. Even the RTX 3070 was kicking down doors that the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti put up. I’m expecting this card to be pretty fast, even compared to cards like the GTX 1080 Ti and last generation RTX cards. Of course, I’d like it to be faster than the RTX 2060 Ti, which to this day is still an amazing graphics card.

Features