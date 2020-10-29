MSI RTX 3070 Gaming X TRIO Graphics Card Review

The latest Nvidia cards have been in the news for a lot of reasons over the last few weeks, with consumer demand far ahead of the supply chain. Of course, we’re sure that’ll improve over the coming weeks and months, but I suspect the RTX 3070 is about to be even more popular than the RTX 3080 launch. Promising performance that can rival that of the RTX 2080 and even the RTX 2080 Ti, at a much more affordable price tag. While the MSI Gaming X TRIO is likely one of the most high-end and expensive RTX 3070 we’ll see this launch, it’s also likely going to be one of the fastest, and still much better value vs the RTX 2000 series cards.

MSI RTX 3070 Gaming X TRIO

The card is exceptionally well equipped, as one would expect from both MSI and their Gaming X TRIO designs. You get that award-winning triple fan cooler, which comes equipped with TORX Fan 4.0 hardware. This card is factory overclocked and the big cooler should ensure it can maintain much higher clocks for as long as you can be bothered to game! Of course, that’s all good on paper, but we’ll soon see what it can do in our benchmarks.

Boost Clock / Memory Speed

1830 MHz / 14 Gbps

8GB GDDR6

DisplayPort x 3 / HDMI x 1

TRI FROZR 2 Thermal Design

A masterpiece of teamwork, fan blades work in pairs to create unprecedented levels of focused air pressure. Core Pipe: Precision-crafted heat pipes ensure max contact to the GPU and spread heat along the full length of the heatsink.

RGB Mystic Light

Mystic Light gives you complete control of the RGB lighting for MSI devices and compatible RGB products.

Dragon Center

MSI’s exclusive Dragon Center software lets you monitor, tweak and optimize MSI products in real-time.

What MSI Had to Say