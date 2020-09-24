MSI RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio Review

MSI has long been one of the most high-end gaming brands out there. Their RTX 2000 series cards were easily some of the fastest, and with their Gaming X Trio, I’m expecting a similar result today. Of course, that’s not hard, given the RTX 3090 is set to be the most powerful consumer card on the market, but we’ve got three of them to text today, so the heat is on. The only downside would be the price, as with over 10,000 CUDA cores and a staggering amount of VRAM, these new GPUs are quite expensive. However, if you’re wanting to push to 8K resolutions or do more demanding rendering tasks, the 3090 is very appealing.

MSI RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio

Features

The card is very well equipped, with 10496 CUDA Cores running at 1785 MHz, it’s certainly not going to be slow. Plus, having a whopping 24GB of GDDR6X memory means that extreme workloads and resolutions should be given room to breath. MSI has also equipped the card with their award-winning Gaming X Trio cooler design. That means you get an enormous heatsink with their TORX Fan 4.0 fans for maximum airflow. Overall, it should be one of the cooler and faster cards in the RTX 3090 launch, likely one of the most expensive too.

Boost Clock / Memory Speed

10496 Cores @ 1785 MHz

24GB GDDR6X @ 19.5 Gbps

DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a) / HDMI 2.1 x 1

PCIe Gen 4

TRI FROZR 2 Thermal Design

TORX Fan 4.0: A masterpiece of teamwork, fan blades work in pairs to create unprecedented levels of focused air pressure.

RGB Mystic Light

Mystic Light gives you complete control of the RGB lighting for MSI devices and compatible RGB products.

Dragon Center

MSI’s exclusive Dragon Center software lets you monitor, tweak and optimize MSI products in real-time.

What MSI Had to Say